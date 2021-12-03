Bounce Battery Swap System: How Does It Work?

Bounce has completed its journey from a scooter rental start-up, to an electric scooter manufacturer. Yesterday, the brand launched Bounce Infinity E1 e-scooter. The Infinity E1 packs some unique features, and the brand claims that these features will change the way we look at electric two-wheelers. Bounce has tried to address almost all problems faced by the EV industry, the biggest of them being the charging infrastructure. The brand brings a completely new concept in terms of batteries and charging while claiming that their scooters have an infinite range.

Bounce is offering swappable batteries on its e-scooters and aims at developing a network of swap stations wherein a person can replace their discharged batteries with a fully charged one.

Why swap and how does it work?

One of the biggest problems with EVs is charging. While it is possible to charge an EV at home with a normal household socket, the time taken for a battery to charge fully lies anywhere between 5-10 hours. Even the rarely available fast-charging stations take at least 30-40 mins to charge a battery. In today’s fast pacing world no one wants to spend close to an hour at a charging station. Another problem is faced by people living in apartments, as they cannot charge their EVs through an AC outlet and rely completely on charging stations.

This is where Bounce differs from all others. The brand is offering its scooters in two fashions; with battery and AC charger or without battery. People buying the scooter without a battery can subscribe to the battery swap service. Bounce will offer different subscription plans to match the needs of all sorts of riders.

With its idea of swappable batteries and swap stations, the brand is looking forward to going from low battery to fully charged in a matter of seconds. All you have to do is go to your nearest swap station, remove the battery from under the seat and replace it with a new one. Swap stations are like automated kiosks that house six batteries and keep them fully charged. Even finding the swap station is made easy by the mobile app which connects to your scooter and monitors the charge left, the app will alert the rider as and when the battery is low, and will also give directions to the nearest swap station.

Bounce aims at creating the world’s largest battery-swapping network with a swap station at every kilometre.

The current pricing for the scooter is kept at;

₹36,000 without battery and charger (excluding battery subscription)

₹68,999 with battery and charger.