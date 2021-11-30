BMW XM Breaks Cover: Most Powerful M Car Yet!

BMW has taken the wraps off their most powerful M car yet, the concept XM. The concept XM previews a production version that is destined to be launched in late 2022. The concept XM is a standalone M model unlike the other models such as the M4 and M5 which are based on the 4-series and the 5-series respectively. Let’s take a look at it:

Exterior

We all know how the size of BMW’s kidney grille doesn’t seem to stop growing and this is no different! In fact, the XM has the biggest kidney grille seen on any BMW to date! The front is dominated by the huge kidney grille which gets illuminated surrounds. The headlights are split LED units. The side features massive 14-spoke, 23-inch wheels which are again, the biggest seen on any BMW.

It gets black cladding all-around and a dual-tone roof. The rear bumper features triangular quad-exhaust tips. The slim LED taillamps extend from the edge of the trunk to the rear fender. The rear glass features a unique wedge-shaped design with two BMW logos embossed on each side of the glass.

Interior

The interior is much less radical when compared to the exterior. It gets familiar switchgear which is seen on other BMWs such as the gear knob and the door handles. The driver-focused cockpit gets brown leather with copper and carbon fiber accents. The dashboard is dominated by a pair of huge screens that feature the latest version of BMW’s iDrive.

The rear gets an aquamarine-colored, diamond-stitched velvet bench seat. The headliner gets a unique three-dimensional prism structure that’s fully illuminated. This is similar to the ‘night sky’ feature seen in other BMWs such as the X7.

Powertrain

Coming to the juicy part, the XM features a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Though BMW hasn’t revealed the specifications yet, we suspect that it borrows the V8 engine from the M5. It produces a whopping 750hp and 1000nm of torque. The XM can be driven up to 48 kilometres on electric power alone via the newly developed M Hybrid drive system.