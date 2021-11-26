BMW India Plans For An EV Onslaught!

BMW is undoubtedly one of the biggest luxury car manufacturers in India. It is so popular that despite the semiconductor shortage and the premium price for their cars, the brand reported a growth rate of 46 percent between January and September. Sitting at 6,027 sold units the brand had almost reached its annual target for the year 2021 in October itself. The demand for luxury vehicles is growing in our country and so is the demand for electric vehicles. Keeping this in mind BMW has plans to release three electric cars for the Indian market in the next six months.

Official Statement

BMW India President and CEO Vikram Pahwa spoke to PTI and confirmed that BMW’s next step in the Indian market will be electric. He said, “We are taking the product offensive to the next level and this whole offensive is aimed at pure electric mobility,” he added, “In 30 days’ time we will launch the BMW iX, which is a fully-electric SUV. In 90 days’ time, we will launch the MINI electric and in 180 days’ time we will launch our first sedan electric, which is the i4.”

iX SUV

The iX is an all-electric luxury crossover SUV. This car is offered in two trim levels; xDrive40 and xDrive50. xDrive40 has a 71kWh battery and a dual motor set up that pumps out 326HP of power and 630Nm of torque. It sprints from 0-100kmph in just 6.1 seconds. It gets a fast charge that gets the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 31 minutes. xDrive50 has a bigger 105kWh battery, that is coupled with an all-wheel-drive powertrain and puts out 523PS of power and 765Nm of torque. It sprints from 0-100kmph in just 4.6 seconds. It also comes with DC fast-charging that gets the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 35 minutes. We expect the IX SUV to be the first launch considering how popular luxury electric SUVs are in the market.

i4 eDrive40 Sedan

This BMW is an all-electric four-door coupe, that takes its looks from the 4-series and revamps it to be electric. It gets an 81.5 kWh battery that is good to push this car to 480Km. it is powered by a rear-mounted electric motor that puts out 335HP of max power.

This car also gets an M50 variant that brings with it the ‘M’ badge and a dual motor that puts out 536HP of power to take it from not to 100 in just 3.7 seconds. It will be interesting to see whether we see the M50 here in India. Other than this, Mini is set to launch the Cooper electric as well with the bookings already underway.