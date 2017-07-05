Production-spec BMW X2 Revealed in Patent Images

While the vehicle is still months away from mass-production, a leak from the Japan Patent Office has fully revealed the final-spec BMW X2.

Previewed by the Concept X2 at the 2016 Paris Motor Show, the final model is, as is generally the case, very different from the first concept. The heavy haunches and sharp lines of the concept have been watered down as the vehicle looks set for the manufacturing line.

The front takes on a more traditional BMW look replacing the sharp headlamps cluster seen on the concept. The air-dams have been revised and have been split to accommodate round in-set foglamps.

The bottom grilles also have inter-connected fins which is an interesting design feature that we are yet to see on other vehicles from the BMW X range and could, possibly, point to a new signature element being introduced in the line.

The sides see toned down shapes, with softer, less distinct character lines that run through the length of the car. A body cladding with hexagonal design elements adds to the SUV appeal. The rear view-mirrors too have taken the familiar broader form from the sleek units shown in Paris.

Interestingly, notches on the bodywork reveal that it retains the additional BMW badges on the D-Pillar, again a design element that could be carried over to the rest of the range.

The rear sees a host of changes as well. The tail-lamps have grown thicker and less dynamic looking. The sweet twin-exhaust setup has also been ditched for a more traditional single sided tailpipe.

The fancy panoramic sunroof has also been thrown out and the patent images do not reveal a sunroof on the SUV, although it is likely to make its way to the final production vehicle in keeping with the segment norms.

Although we don’t have any confirmation on this yet, BMW may look at launching the vehicle in India with local production as a likely option. This could ensure that this Bimmer is priced attractively when it goes on sale after its European launch in 2018.