Benelli TRK 251 Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch

Benelli has opened bookings for TRK 251 for ₹6,000 ahead of its official launch in January. This adventure bike will be the fifth launch from the company for the year 2021. Benelli TRK 251 falls under the 250cc adventure tourer category. As of now, we have no official information regarding the price and specs of the bike, but it seems to be the same model as sold in the global market. With the TRK 251, Benelli aims to add a low-cost solution to its ADV line-up.

What we know so far

In terms of design, the bike offers a slim look. At the front, the bike has an extended beak. It gets a tall, wide, and curved windscreen for enhanced protection. Below that we see the twin-LED headlights and LED daytime running lights. The mudguard is set close to the wheel. Along the sides, the bike gets large fairings that extend to the front. The nicely sculpted fuel tank offers a comfortable ride. The handlebars are raised to give a more upright riding position. We get to see split seats for added comfort of the pillion. The rear wheel gets a tire hugger. In India, the TRK 251 is being offered with three colour options; Glossy White, Glossy Black, and Glossy Grey.

Performance

Globally this bike is powered by a 249cc single-cylinder DOHC engine that has a max power output of 25HP @ 9,250 RPM and peak torque of 21.1Nm @ 8000 RPM. This engine is mated to a 6-Speed gearbox with a multi-plate wet clutch. The fuel tank has a capacity of 18-litres. The bike is sprung on upside-down telescopic forks upfront with a 135mm travel and a telescopic coil spring mono-shock at the rear with a 60mm travel. It rides on multi-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels.

The braking duties are performed by a 280mm floating disc with a 4-piston calliper at the front, and a 240mm disc with a single-piston calliper at the rear. The bike offers a ground clearance of 170mm and a seat height of 800mm. Other features of the bike include; Dual-channel ABS, and a digital instrument cluster with an LCD screen. Benelli will be offering a 3-Year Unlimited kilometres warranty as standard.

