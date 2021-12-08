Bajaj Maxima C Acquires 45% Market Share

Bajaj Auto Limited is an integral part of the Indian automobile industry. The reasons behind this are manifold. Firstly, the brand has been around for over 75 years now, and it has gained the trust of the people. Secondly, the brand is known to offer vehicles that we want and need. Thirdly, Bajaj has one of the largest portfolios, from two-wheelers to three-wheelers, and private to commercial vehicles. Over the years these traits have won many laurels for the brand. This time around, “the World’s Favourite Indian” has achieved a peculiar feat in the commercial three-wheeler segment.

Reason for the achievement

Bajaj has acquired a leadership position in the three-wheeler cargo segment with Maxima C reaching a 45% market share on Apr 21 – Nov 21 period. This has been achieved in 6 years from the launch of this product. A market hold of such degree is made possible thanks to the combination of power and practicality that the Maxima C has on offer. Other than that, key market developments like, the recent growth of e-commerce has also resulted in the need for last-mile transportation due to a revival of economic activities in rural India that has helped the category to grow.

The transition of Bajaj products from Diesel to CNG, whilst retaining the same power and load-carrying capacity has also contributed to this achievement. The introduction of CNG not only helps the environment by reducing CO2 emissions but also helps in bringing down fuel costs. Bajaj Maxima C is available in two fuel variants – CNG and Diesel. The CNG variant of Maxima C has a powerful engine that provides 7.30 kW power at 4750 RPM. The diesel variant is powered by a 470.5 cc engine that gives a power of 6.74 kW at 3400 rpm and a torque of 23.18 Nm at 2000 RPM.

Official Statements

Mr. Samardeep Subandh, President, Intra-City Business, said, “Bajaj Maxima C’s unmatched product strengths of reliability, power and frugality coupled with Bajaj Auto’s strong financing strength, Dealer Network and manufacturing ability have ensured quick scale-up of the proposition even during the tough pandemic time. First-time buyers across the country have also chosen the Maxima C because of the trust that the Bajaj name has established over the period.”