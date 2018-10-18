Watch Your Favourite Celebrities Drive in an Audi for the Latest Season of Koffee with Karan

The four ring brand, Audi, is all set to raise the glam quotient of the latest season of Koffee with Karan, by association with the show for its latest season. The German car maker has completed 11 years in the Indian market and has been a quite popular luxury brand in the market. From the entry-level Audi A3 to the simply bonkers Audi R8 supercar, we have a huge variety to choose from in the Indian market. Associating themselves with a popular chat show like Koffee with Karan is a way forward for Audi to have a better reach in the Indian market.

“Audi has always enjoyed a strong association with Bollywood. Some of the opinion leaders and trendsetters of our Q range of luxury SUVs were Bollywood celebrities. We are happy to note that we continue to be the preferred brand for young-minded achievers of this industry even after a decade. Our association with Koffee with Karan will further strengthen the likeability for the Audi brand with our huge following not only amongst viewers but within the Bollywood industry itself,” said Mr Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India “Audi globally associates and partners with motion pictures, sports, entertainment, and cultural properties and we have continued this trend in India as well. Through our association with Koffee with Karan, we are taking this a notch higher and demonstrate our commitment to the Indian market” added Mr Ansari.

“We are very happy to continue our partnership with a world-renowned brand like Audi. Taking things forward Audi is now associating with Star World’s flagship property – Koffee with Karan. With both brands exemplifying class and style, we see a seamless integration with Audi for the latest season of the show.” said a Star India spokesperson. So catch your favourite show, driven by Audi from 21st October, aired every Sunday at 9 PM on Star World, Star World HD, and Hotstar.