Audi India To Hike Prices Up To 3% From January 1

Audi, the German luxury carmaker today announced that there will be a 3% hike across its entire model range owing to rising input and operational costs. Audi India launched nine new products in 2021 including five all-electric cars. The e-Tron brand in India along with other petrol models including the recently launched Audi Q5 has witnessed strong demand. Audi India current lineup includes cars like Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi Q2, Audi Q5, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS 5 Sportback, Audi RS 7, Audi RS Q8, Audi e-Tron 50, Audi E-Tron 55, Audi e-Tron Sportback 55, Audi e-Tron GT and Audi RS e-Tron GT.

Audi’s increasing presence in India

Audi India is making their presence felt in the Indian market. They recently opened Audi approved plus a pre-owned Audi showroom in Bhubaneswar and in Ludhiana Punjab.

Audi Approved: plus, in Ludhiana, Punjab. Spread over an area of 3000 sq. ft.. this state-of-the-art showroom will cater to the increasing demand for high-quality pre-owned luxury cars across Punjab and the nearby areas. The new facility is located at GT Road, Opp. Dhandari Kalan Railway Station, Ludhiana – 141010. While the Bhubaneshwar facility is spread over an area of 4,500 sq. ft. this state-of-the-art showroom will cater to the increasing demand for high-quality pre-owned luxury cars in Bhubaneshwar and the nearby areas.

Both pre-owned showrooms will have 300+ multi-point checks where the vehicles undergo mechanically, bodywork, interior, and electrical inspections, as well as a full road test before handing over to the new customer so that the stress of owning a pre-owned luxury car is relieved. The Audi Approved: plus program offers a benefit of a two-year unlimited kilometers warranty, 24×7 Audi Roadside Assistance, complete service history of the car. The program also offers benefits of easy financing and insurance as well, so that dream of owning an Audi car would be achieved.

Official statement

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said,” The Audi India strategy focuses on a sustainable business model. To offset rising input and operational costs, a price correction is necessary. The new price range of our select vehicles will ensure the brand’s premium price positioning thereby assuring sustainable growth both for the brand and dealer partners Continuing our focus on Customer Centricity, we have ensured that the impact is as minimal as possible.”

