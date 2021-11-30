Ather To Setup Second Manufacturing Plant

There has been a growth in demand for electric scooters. To meet the demand, companies are setting up new factories so that demand is fulfilled with proper supply. One of the electric scooter manufacturers Ather Energy has announced its second manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Ather Energy plans to increase the production of units annually from 120,000 to 400,000 units per annum. Ather Energy earlier had set up their first manufacturing facility in Hosur this year. The company will invest Rs650 crores in the next 5 years to enhance operational efficiency and to meet future demand for Ather Energy scooters. In October, Ather Energy registered 12-fold growth over last year and achieved a revenue run rate of $100 million, making it the largest EV maker by value in this segment.

Ather 450x is available in 27 cities as they announced in their phase 2. The demand for Ather Energy’s products, dealership requests, and also the volume of requests for test rides have led Ather Energy to include these new markets in Phase 2 of their expansion.

Ather 450x: Brief recap

The Ather 450X is an upgrade from its predecessor Ather 450 and is the quickest and one of the smartest scooters in India, and comes in three new colors; Grey, Green, and White. The scooter is powered with a 6kW PMSM motor, a new 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, and comes with 4 riding modes. In addition to Eco, Ride, and Sport, Ather has introduced a new high-performance mode, ‘Warp’. Ather 450X can go from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 sec in Warp mode. The Ather 450X will also charge 50% faster than before at 1.5km per minute, making it the fastest charging rate in the electric two-wheeler category.

Official statement

Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder & CEO, Ather Energy said, “The EV demand has been shooting up across the country, and customers are coming in expecting electric scooters to wow them. This customer expectation is why our 450 series of electric scooters – the 450X and 450 Plus is seeing massive demand as it is the best electric scooter in the country today. Our experience centers are scaling up rapidly, and our retail footprint is set to grow by six times in the coming quarters. So, within just ten months of opening our current facility, we find ourselves already operating at full capacity. We are commissioning the second plant to be ready for 2022. With this capacity expansion, Ather is well on its way to becoming the country’s largest EV producer by next year”