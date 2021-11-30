2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched: New Face, Who Dis?

“The Apache is getting more updates than a regular Android smartphone” commented one of our readers on our Instagram handle when we broke the news that TVS has launched the 2022 Apache RTR 200 4V in India. It stands true because when you take a look at its rivals and then compare the set of updates the Apache RTR 200 has received over the years, you would agree as well! The updated Apache RTR 200 4V is priced at INR 1,33,840 for the drum variant and INR 1,38,890 for the disc variant (both ex-showroom Delhi). This price revision makes it around INR 775 more expensive than its previous variants.

What’s new?

This article can be concluded in the next three lines because the only update that Apache has received in its latest iteration is a new LED DRL setup. It now gets a horizontally stacked LED DRL bar that now replaces the fang-shaped DRLs which we saw on the previous model.

Specs and features

It still comes equipped with 3 ride modes. The ride modes are segregated in three categories: Sport, Urban and Rain mode. All the modes modulate the engine and the ABS system. It continues to be powered by 198cc single-cylinder four-valve oil-cooled engine that produces 20.82PS of power at 8,500rpm and 18.1Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm.

TVS is also offering front suspension with the updated Apache RTR 200 4V which is another segment-first feature. What is more astonishing is the fact that the forks are provided by Showa, which is renowned for making cycle parts for revered sports bikes as well.

The front suspension comes with preload adjustment and as the company claims, the rear monoshock too, is tuned for stiffness, to deliver an enhanced racing experience. One can adjust the front suspension for comfort riding or made stiffer for an aggressive racing style meant for tearing up the track. These adjustments can be easily done without the need for additional tools, enabling adaptability on the go. The ergonomically designed first-in-class adjustable brake and clutch levers feature CAM adjusters with 3-step adjustment for optimal comfort. The levers can be easily adjusted without any additional tools.

On the feature-front, the RTR 200 4V gets the recently launched SmartXonnect instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and RLP (Rear wheel Lift-off Protection) control and an RT-Slipper Clutch.

