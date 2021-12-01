Trending: 
2022 Skoda Karoq Is Finally Out Of The Bag

The 2022 Skoda Karoq facelift has made its way to the stage. After four years, Skoda has given the Karoq its much-deserved upgrade. This facelift packs some exciting features for the compact crossover.

2022 Skoda Karoq Outdoors

From design to tech, everything has been brought up to speed with the present times. Let’s dive in and take a look at the details.

Design

With this facelift, Skoda has focused on minor but impactful changes. At the front, we get to see a new and wider grille. The new LED headlights are now slimmer and get a four-light cluster design.

2022 Skoda Karoq Front

We also get to see split DRLs, giving the car an edgy look. The front bumper has also been redesigned, with a crystal mesh design and L-shaped air curtains. Along the sides, the car gets a solid character line and wheel arches to carry the crossover look.

2022 Skoda Karoq Side Profile

We also get to see chrome detailing around the windows. This car offers a host of tire options starting from 16” steel wheels to 19” alloys. But the spotlight is set on the 19” Sagittarius Polished metallic Anthracite alloy wheels. They not only offer stunning looks but also aid aerodynamics.

2022 Skoda Karoq Rear

At the back, the car gets a new design for the LED taillamps making them slimmer and edgy. While the lamps are new, they still carry the traditional Skoda C-shape design. As in all newer Skoda models, the company badge has been replaced by the Skoda lettering across the boot lid. The integrated spoiler is extended farther back for better stability. The rear diffuser has also been redesigned to give it a more profound look.

Interior

The upholstery is now made from recycled materials. We also get to see the use of Suede on armrests and seats. It gets the new Skoda twin-spoke steering and a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit in the top variants.

2022 Skoda Karoq Dashboard

The car also gets three-zone climate control, ambient lighting on the dashboard as well as on the front and rear doors. The passenger seat is electronically adjustable and also has a memory function.

2022 Skoda Karoq Virtual Cockpit

Performance

This car is offered with five engine options, mated to either a 6-Speed manual or a 7-Speed DSG. Some of the variants even offer 4X4 capabilities.

Skoda karoq engine variants

