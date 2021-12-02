2022 KTM 390 Adventure Unveiled: Changes Explained!

One of the best motorcycles in its segment has gotten even better as KTM pulled the sheets off the updated 390 Adventure yesterday. The 2022 KTM 390 Adventure will go on sale in international markets this year and we can expect the company to launch the same early next year. The updated 390 Adventure has become more adventurous, all thanks to its updated electronics and once crucial change which will get to in a bit. Baby steps.

New colours

First up, aesthetically speaking, it is virtually unchanged. Save for two new colourways though! These new graphic treatments lend the 390 Adventure a refreshed appeal but we would have liked to see KTM playing around with the drawing board a little more.

One colourway is mostly black with orange graphics while the other one packs in more visual drama as it comes wrapped in blue and orange shades.

Updated electronics

The 390 Adventure already commands a respectable suite of electronics which will even put some middleweight ADV-tourers to shame. But with the latest update, it has only gotten better! KTM has now loaded it up with Street and Offroad modes for Traction Control.

Selecting OFFROAD from STREET will give the KTM a degree of rear-wheel slip to enable even easier use of the bike in loose or wet terrain. Moreover, the OFFROAD TC will remain activated in the event of a brief stall or fall.

Updated cast alloys

If you are among the whiny lot who couldn’t help but beg for wire-spoked rims for the 390 Adventure, there’s good and there’s bad news for you.

The bad news is, the 390 Adventure still comes equipped with cast wheels but before you wear your gloves to become a keyboard warrior, let’s hear the good news, shall we? KTM has given the 2022 390 Adventure a set of even more robust cast wheels. The construction of the components is based around five spokes instead of six and this configuration permits increased stiffness and resistance for the rims.

These updates might not sound that significant but having lived with the 390 Adventure for a considerable amount of time, we can affirm that in everyday usage and trail hunting, these updates will make a significant difference. Expect KTM India to bring it on our shores sometime next year with a revised price tag.

