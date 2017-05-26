India Bound 2017 Camry Revealed in its ASEAN Avatar: Images and Details

After revealing its US-spec version of the all new Camry a few days back, Toyota has revealed the ASEAN version of the car which would be making its way to India. Interestingly, the new-gen Camry for the ASEAN markets looks pretty similar for the Indian market this time, unlike the previous gen model which was quite different. Sure, there are differences, but the similarities in design are way more than the subtle changes which differentiate the two cars.

To start off, the India bound ASEAN version gets a much bolder face in the form of a massive air dam integrated in the bumper, unlike the split unit on the US variant. The fog lamps here are positioned slightly lower too with the headlamps getting a fully clear-lens treatment, including for the blinkers. The US version gets amber lights for the turn indicators.

Unlike the front, the rear of the ASEAN model is a little less flamboyant. The spoiler here is integrated in the bootlid itself whereas the US version gets a stick-on unit. Sporty bits like fins flanking the rear bumper and diffuser unit are also absent from the India bound variant.

As on the outside, the new Camry looks similar to its American cousin on the inside as well. Apart from the RHD setup for the ASEAN version, rest of the setup like the dashboard, the central touchscreen, the colour instrument cluster and other bits remains the same as the US version.

The powertrain options for the India spec car have not been revealed yet, though one could safely expect the new model to boast a Hybrid variant, which has done well in India in its current avatar as well.

Expect the new car to be launched in India by late 2017. Watch this space for more updates on the model. Check out some images of the Indian, as well as the US Spec version of the car in the gallery below