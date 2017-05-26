UK Welcomes Its First Lamborghini Centenario

UK has welcomed it first Lamborghini Centenario. Luxury dealer group H.R. Owen imported the supercar at its Lamborghini London dealership on Friday 26 May.

The supercar which is based on the Aventador celebrates Lamborghini founder Ferruccio Lamborghini’s 100th birthday. Only 40 (20 coupés and 20 roadsters) models of the Centenario will be manufactured worldwide. H.R. Owen has imported a coupé model.

This particular units gets bare carbon, coloured accents and a matte roofline. Powering this exotic is a naturally aspirated V12, delivering 759 hp of power and a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 2.8 seconds. Top speed is rated at 350 km/h.

After going on display for a few days and wowing visitors to the Lamborghini London showroom, the Centenario will relocate to its new home with H.R. Owen’s client before officially hitting the streets of the capital.