Jaguar XE SV Project 8 By SVO Is The Most Extreme Jaguar Ever

Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) has announced the most powerful, agile and extreme performance Jaguar : the new XE SV Project 8. A prototype version of the 600PS Jaguar sports sedan offering supercar performance has now undertaken its debut test at the gruelling Nürburgring Nordschleife, adorned with an exclusive camouflage created by SVO Design. The incredible Project 8 prototype may be viewed in action here:

With the most highly tuned version of Jaguar Land Rover’s five-litre supercharged V8, Project 8 will become the second Collectors’ Edition vehicle from SVO, following the Jaguar F-TYPE Project 7 in 2014. Just 300 cars, all hand-assembled at SVO’s Technical Centre in Coventry, will be created for sale worldwide.

You May Like – VIDEO: Watch The 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Teaser While You Wait For Its June 14 Debut

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

Full specification details for Jaguar XE SV Project 8 will be revealed at www.jaguar.com on June 28, 2017, ahead of its world dynamic debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex in the UK on June 30.