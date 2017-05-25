New 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Review : Petrol, Diesel, Manual & AMT Versions Driven

For nearly three decades now, Maruti Suzuki has been addressing the needs of a nation, which has by now become aspirational and demands the very best. Needs have changed to wants, and keeping with times, Maruti Suzuki and its products have been transforming at twice the pace of our current GDP growth rate. Case in point is the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

What initially looked like an obvious boot job, the third generation Maruti Dzire is a complete departure even from the second-gen model, and in its new avatar, looks every bit a proper sedan that packs almost everything you’d desire from a car of this class and more. We spent a couple days with the new car in Goa and came back thoroughly impressed. Read on…

Performance ZDI+, ZXI+ (Manual + AMT)

Diesel

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

Powering the diesel variants of the new Maruti Dzire is the tried and tested 1.3-litre DDiS motor that nearly every Indian who’s driven a car is now familiar to. Under the clamshell hood of the new Dzire, it pumps out 74 hp @4000 rpm and 190 Nm of torque at 2000 rpm. Transmission duties have been handed over to a 5-speed manual and an AMT system with as many ratios. The new Dzire is also officially India’s most fuel efficient car, rated for an ARAI figure of 28.4 kpl!

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

On the move, the engine’s power delivery characteristics remain familiar, as it begins to properly flex its muscles around the 1900 rpm mark and carries on with a strong surge until 4000 rpm. Since it has been propelling so many Marutis for such a long time, they’ve done well to tune the motor to deliver on the driveability front too. The manual stick slots itself precisely through the gates, and paired to a light clutch, shifting gears is a seamless affair.

The AMT box too is one of the best in the business and is a no brainer option if your left foot has been cursing you lately. Part throttle upshifts are rather seamless for an AMT, that lag and head nod associated with the system only evident when you’re gunning it. As we figured though, the best way to enjoy the gearbox is by lifting off when upshifting manually, allowing the gearshift to complete, and then carrying on with your business. Takes some time to get used to it, but you start loving it once you master the trick. It comes with a ‘Creep’ function too, which is a God sent feature to have in traffic.

Petrol

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

The petrol variant of the new Maruti Suzuki is powered by a peach of a motor that displaces 1.2-litre and cranks out 82bhp @6000rpm and 113Nm at 4200 rpm. However, it is joyfully peppy, eager to rev, responsive, and yet, extremely efficient. It takes off the line without any clutch trickery, can putter around with ease at low speeds, or rev to the moon when you’re in the mood, leaving the cabin filled with a fruity note while you’re at it. The third gear is a vital tool that can help you zip around town, or carry speeds north of 120 kph once you’re on the highway. Gearshifts are as good as they can get for a car of this class and the stick slots through the gates like it just knows where to go. All you have to do is just flick it gently and it gets to the next gear in a crisp manner.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

Unlike on the diesel where it largely focuses on practicality, the AMT box married to the petrol motor is a lot of fun. Won’t beat the manual, however, since the power is well spread and there is no initial lag to deal with, the AMT option on the petrol is almost as enjoyable as the manual.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

Slot it in ‘D’ and just like the diesel, part-throttle inputs will make things appear seamless and smooth, but for some practical and less tiring fun, all you need to do is slot it into manual, and tap the goodness of that 1.2-litre motor without having to trouble your left foot at all. Here too, lifting off before an upshift, or trying to match revs before you push one down feels just as rewarding, minus the additional effort.

Ride & Handling – ZDI+, ZXI+

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire rides on 15 ” alloys wrapped in 185/65 section rubber for the top of the line ‘Z’ variants. That assembly is bolted onto a firm suspension setup which finds a decent balance between ride and handling. Stability at high speeds is commendable, where the new Dzire with its wider track and lowered front feels pretty planted and confident, even when it weighs nearly 100 kilos lighter than the outgoing car. While going over not so well finished surfaces or wavy stretches of tarmac, frames of rear passengers will experience quick vertical hiccups, courtesy of the rear dampers set to an athletic setting.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

The steering is light at low speeds, but has been set up beautifully to provide a fair amount of feedback and builds up a decent amount of weight as speeds pick up. The new chassis feels agile when piloted enthusiastically around bends and maintains a calm demeanour when made to rush through really high speeds on straight as arrow stretches. The front disc and rear drum setup does its job just fine for what is a family sedan and brings the car to a halt without much drama. We would’ve liked the system to be a bit more sharper though.

Cabin & Features

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire’s cabin looks rich and well appointed. The first thing one notices is the fantastic flat bottom wheel which is wrapped in wood finish and leather and feels great in your palms. It is only adjustable for rake though. Behind that is a hooded instrument cluster where a tachometer and a speedometer are placed in an ellipsoidal housing. However, the MID has to be operated by old-fashioned switches which are placed at each corner.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

There are wood finished inserts on the dashboard and door panels, which go a long way in lending the cabin with a sense of royalty, and also contrasts well with the beige. The tilted towards the driver centre console is dominated by a large AVN system which is CarPlay and Android Auto compliant, and below that is a thoroughly modern panel with soft touch switches to operate the Air conditioner, which chilled the cabin amazingly even on a very hot and humid day.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

Just below the AC panel are two flip open slots for power and USB/Aux connections. A cavity near that has two cup holders, beyond which the gear shifter has been placed in a housing which is lined with an aluminium finish. The rear AC vent has provision for airflow to be directed individually to rear passengers, and also gets a volume control dial. Above that, there’s another power socket which combined with the one at the front, can power a device or two up to a maximum of 120W.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

Since the new Dzire is wider than the one it replaces, three passengers on the rear bench can be better accommodated now. On these top variants, you do get a central armrest with built-in cup holders, and that partition also does a fine job of providing the passengers with some much-needed side bolstering when travelling on curvy roads.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

There’s a decent amount of legroom left, even if the front passenger or driver are tall beings. However, the rear bench wouldn’t support all of your under thigh if you’re just as tall. Backrest angle is optimal, seats have been padded well and are comfortable, but only a longer stint there will tell us more.

Boot space at 378 litres can swallow enough luggage for a modern family.

Looks

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

The new Maruti Dzire has shunned its edgy design for a more rounded appearance and borrows its face from the next-gen Swift which was launched elsewhere earlier this year. A flat clamshell bonnet is accentuated by a headlight cluster that looks expressive and gets DRls and a projector setup.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

The new grille is wide, has been set low, is lined with chrome and gets bold horizontal slats. The clean looking front gets a wide air dam, with a little dash of chrome underlining the fog lamp housing.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

Look at it sideways and the new Dzire impresses, where the shoulder line on the front quarter panel takes cues from the Baleno’s sexy rear haunches and another curved crease at the rear matches the roof line’s arch. At the bottom, highlighted wheel arches are connected in continuity by a sharp crease. The Window line gets chrome lining and sprinkles a dash of premium, along with ORVM mounted side blinkers and smart looking alloy wheels.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

At the rear, the top of the boot lid gets a bloated curve which is underlined by a long horizontal strip of chrome. The taillight gets smart looking LEDs, and the rear picture finishes off with a large bumper that gets slim, horizontal reflectors at the bottom. To sum it up, the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire looks smart, savvy, and fits perfectly into the sedan scheme of things in its new guise.

A few details through images…

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

That switch could’ve been on the steering wheel

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

Spare wheel isn’t an alloy

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

Quality of stalks looks good, but they don’t operate with the desired crispness

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

Basic boot light sits amidst exposed bits

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

378-litre boot can swallow enough luggage for a micro family

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

White lit dials look great when it gets dark

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

Thanks to a wider body shell, front occupants have enough width. Chairs are well padded

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

Har din Diwali

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

Extended Diwali

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

We wondered how it got there

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

No cola can holder near the AC vent or a cooled glovebox on this one

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

No need to extend an antenna anymore

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

All variants come with twin airbags, ABS and EBD with Brake Assist

In Conclusion

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a brilliant product that meets and at times even exceeds the expectations one has from a compact sedan. It has been packed with features and touches which tick all the boxes on a modern car buyer’s checklist and is powered by tried and tested engines, where the diesel takes efficiency levels to a new high.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

Out on the road, the new Dzire looks attractive, has the presence, and it won’t be too long before you see a lot of them on the road, or queue up yourself to buy one. A great new product we just couldn’t find faults with. Like most other Marutis, this will be a blind buy for many and there aren’t reasons why it shouldn’t be.

Here are the complete technical specifications:

Technical Specifications Petrol Diesel Dimensions Length (mm) 3,995 Width (mm) 1,735 Height (mm) 1,515 Wheelbase (mm) 2,450 Ground Clearance (mm) 163 Boot Space (Litre) 378 Engine Engine Capacity (cc) 1197 1248 Max Power (kW @ rpm) 61 (81.80 hp) @ 6000 55 (73.75 hp) @ 4000 Max Torque (Nm @ rpm) 113 @ 4200 190 @ 2000 Number of Cylinders 4-Cylinders Transmission 5MT / 5 AMT 5MT / 5 AMT Brakes Front Disc Rear Drum Steering Turning Radius (m) 4.8 Power Steering Type Electric Suspension Front McPherson Strut Rear Torsion Beam Others Fuel Tank Capacity (Litre) 37 Kerb Weight (kg) 860-895 955-990 Gross Vehicle Weight (kg) 1,315 1,405 Seating Capacity 5-Seats Tyre Size (Steel) 165/80 R14 165/80 R14 Tyre Size (Alloy) 185/65 R15 185/65 R15 Claimed Fuel Economy MT (kmpl) 22.0 28.40 AMT (kmpl) 22.0 28.40 Prices (Ex-showroom Delhi) Lxi INR 5.45 lakh Ldi INR 6.45 lakh Vxi INR 6.29 lakh Vdi INR 7.29 lakh Zxi INR 7.05 lakh Zdi INR 8.05 lakh Zxi+ INR 7.94 lakh Zdi+ INR 8.94 lakh Vxi AGS INR 6.76 lakh Vdi AGS INR 7.76 lakh Zxi AGS INR 7.52 lakh Zdi AGS INR 8.52 lakh Zxi+ AGS INR 8.41 lakh Zdi+ AGS INR 9.41 lakh