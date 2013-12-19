Hyundai Grand i10 1.2 Petrol review: A Grand Package

Hyundai launched the i10 in 2007, and it managed to rack up decent sales figures. To keep buyers interested, Hyundai refreshed the i10 with Kappa engines and also added an automatic variant. While recently the Korean manufacturer has unleashed its `fluidic` design on the Verna, Elantra, i20 as well as the Eon, the i10 has also received the design expression finally. It’s very easy to call it an i10 facelift, but let the i10 suffix not lead you into thinking it’s a mere upgrade. The Grand i10 is a totally new car in itself, and Hyundai has not only retained the i10`s strengths but also improved an already strong product by leaps and bounds. Hyundai has taken this opportunity to introduce the U2 1.1l 3 cylinder diesel engine as well. But for now we will focus only on the 1.2 liter petrol variant.
Images: Amit Chhangani and Hanoz Patel
Design and visuals
If we were handed the christening duties, we would be happy to name this as the Grand i15, purely for its perceptibly bigger size. One glance at this smart looking hatch is enough to assert the infusion of the `fluidic` treatment Hyundai has given the Grand i10. This design is impressively European, unlike the more Eastern influenced i10. Well no wonder, since the i10 in its latest avatar is designed by Hyundai European design centre in Germany and the one launched in India has been tweaked for India! The result is what we see is a slightly conservative or toned down design in comparison to the more `fluidic` European version. The car`s dimensions have changed as well, 100mm longer,65mm wider and also 30mm shorter altogether lending it a squatted stance. The wheelbase has been stretched by 40mm too which remains the key reason for the roomier cabin. The new design is a departure from the earlier `tallboy` version, the Grand i10 looks smart indeed.
The contemporary design is a clear phase shift and considering the overall package (interior, quality, engine et al) justifies the `Grand` prefix. It is easy to draw parallels with the other `fluidic` Hyundai cars, however the Grand i10 manages to create its own identity by being subtly fluidic. The swept back angular headlamps are pulled all the way back into the creased engine hood with a hint of clamshell design. While the radiator grill itself is slim and separated by a chrome strip, the hexagonal air-dam below takes prominence here. The horizontal slats include a thick slat finished in matt black doubling up in receiving the license plate. The oversized triangular-ish fog lamp surrounds are finished in black whereas the fog lamps themselves receive chrome ring surrounds adding some more bling.
Hyundai`s designers haven`t made any complex creases or additions to the side profile of the Grand` apart from a single crease along the waist line which continues into the tail lamps which sport a wraparound look as well. The pull type door handles look too blingy and garish in chrome effect (especially on the wine red color we received for test). In our opinion, body coloured handles would have worked better. The diamond cut alloy rims are finished in two-tones of polished chrome and bronze and enhance the overall looks of the car. The Asta trim gets large side rub strips, which could have been a bit slimmer as per our taste. Like the i10, the Grand`s sports a dipping roofline ending in a neat spoiler with integrated stop lamp (not LED though) and washer. The Grand also comes with sporty looking roof rails, which means mounting of carriers a relatively simple task. The way the waist-line rises into the C pillar is the distinguishing factor between the Indian and the European versions of the Grand i10.
The cool looking clear lens tail lamps extend into the C pillar, giving it a wraparound profile while also wedging into the boot lid. The tail gate bulges out and exudes a smooth rounded profile to the rear of the car unlike the angular front. The italicized Hyundai logo sits in the centre with an electric boot release button underneath, whereas the bumpers sport a pair of large reflectors akin to the foglamps at the front. While aiding safety, we feel they are a wee bit oversized for the car. The parking sensors integrated in the bumper are not body coloured (cost cutting?) and remain an eyesore spoiling the otherwise well designed rear. The overall fit and finish including the shut lines are right up there amongst the best, which speaks volumes about the build quality.
Am using grand i10 sports for now over an year and am experiencing really bad mileage. This gives maximum of 13kmpl in highway and to be as low as 9kmpl in city. Even after 1st service I didn’t feel any change and I’ve been complaining about this to higher officials but till now I haven’t got any positive reply.
But comfort wise this is car is really nice.
I ask not get this car if u r thinking about mileage. And moreover you can get a much better in this price range (comfort wise and mileage).
Don’t feel disheartened. Most people measure average from tank-to-tank etc. This method does not give correct results.The errors can be in the range 4-5 km! I once had Maruti 800cc (where I disconnected the main petrol feed )and instead connected to the engine to a temporary one liter petrol tank during test. The average was 16.4 km in mumbai city slow moving traffic.
Now Swift or grand are 1200+ cc engines. Their averages should be much lower. The measurement of average by these methods is not correct. So it is psychological!
I own a grand i10 sports.. the first service has been done n it still gives an average of 10kmpl with the ac on. A friend of mine recently bought a Swift LXI which is giving an average of 14kmpl with just the first service done. It is a major difference. Why shouldn’t one rather buy a swift? performance wise too the two cars are pretty much the same.
I have driven 22000 km and it give me 16kmph in normal traffic and 11-12 when there is lots of jam..
yes, i have also grand i10 petrol sportz. only 10km/l in city with ac. After 1500 km run there is no any positive change in mileage of car. I think to purchase a grand i10 petrol is grand mistake by me.
I have purchased 4 months back Grand i10 sportz petrol version but i am not happy with mileage as 1st servicing has been done and i am getting only 10kmpl in city with ac and 15-16 in highway…dealer says it will increase 3-4 km after 2nd service…
I am not convinced with his statement…is it really true ?
Wat avg u r getting now me too geting avg of 8 kmpl
i PURCHASED NEW GRAND I 10 SPORTZ SEVEN DAYS BACK. DRIVEN 250 KM .MILEAGE OF ONLY 13 K.M . WHAT IS THE REASON FOR LOW MILEAGE, WILL MILEAGE INCREASES AFTER SERVICE ?
AM also facing same problem in my car.. millage is too bad.. I really disappointing , am not recommended to buy the car in Hyundai..
Hi Vivek, how about mileage now. Any improvement. Please reply as I want to buy petrol only and concerned abt mileage of Grand i10.Also, when you go for servicing, can you please check with other owners to conclude if there is any problem with ur car.
Yes… its true. Mileage increases after 2 services. Even my alto k10 gave mileage of 11 for 1st 3 mnths
very nice car
Nice review and the snaps were awesome! Test drove the car the other day. I have just learnt how to drive and the car inspired a lot of confidence. It's smooth, comfy and so very spacious