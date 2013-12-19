Hyundai Grand i10 1.2 Petrol review: A Grand Package

Hyundai launched the i10 in 2007, and it managed to rack up decent sales figures. To keep buyers interested, Hyundai refreshed the i10 with Kappa engines and also added an automatic variant. While recently the Korean manufacturer has unleashed its `fluidic` design on the Verna, Elantra, i20 as well as the Eon, the i10 has also received the design expression finally. It’s very easy to call it an i10 facelift, but let the i10 suffix not lead you into thinking it’s a mere upgrade. The Grand i10 is a totally new car in itself, and Hyundai has not only retained the i10`s strengths but also improved an already strong product by leaps and bounds. Hyundai has taken this opportunity to introduce the U2 1.1l 3 cylinder diesel engine as well. But for now we will focus only on the 1.2 liter petrol variant.

Images: Amit Chhangani and Hanoz Patel

Design and visuals

If we were handed the christening duties, we would be happy to name this as the Grand i15, purely for its perceptibly bigger size. One glance at this smart looking hatch is enough to assert the infusion of the `fluidic` treatment Hyundai has given the Grand i10. This design is impressively European, unlike the more Eastern influenced i10. Well no wonder, since the i10 in its latest avatar is designed by Hyundai European design centre in Germany and the one launched in India has been tweaked for India! The result is what we see is a slightly conservative or toned down design in comparison to the more `fluidic` European version. The car`s dimensions have changed as well, 100mm longer,65mm wider and also 30mm shorter altogether lending it a squatted stance. The wheelbase has been stretched by 40mm too which remains the key reason for the roomier cabin. The new design is a departure from the earlier `tallboy` version, the Grand i10 looks smart indeed.

The contemporary design is a clear phase shift and considering the overall package (interior, quality, engine et al) justifies the `Grand` prefix. It is easy to draw parallels with the other `fluidic` Hyundai cars, however the Grand i10 manages to create its own identity by being subtly fluidic. The swept back angular headlamps are pulled all the way back into the creased engine hood with a hint of clamshell design. While the radiator grill itself is slim and separated by a chrome strip, the hexagonal air-dam below takes prominence here. The horizontal slats include a thick slat finished in matt black doubling up in receiving the license plate. The oversized triangular-ish fog lamp surrounds are finished in black whereas the fog lamps themselves receive chrome ring surrounds adding some more bling.

Hyundai`s designers haven`t made any complex creases or additions to the side profile of the Grand` apart from a single crease along the waist line which continues into the tail lamps which sport a wraparound look as well. The pull type door handles look too blingy and garish in chrome effect (especially on the wine red color we received for test). In our opinion, body coloured handles would have worked better. The diamond cut alloy rims are finished in two-tones of polished chrome and bronze and enhance the overall looks of the car. The Asta trim gets large side rub strips, which could have been a bit slimmer as per our taste. Like the i10, the Grand`s sports a dipping roofline ending in a neat spoiler with integrated stop lamp (not LED though) and washer. The Grand also comes with sporty looking roof rails, which means mounting of carriers a relatively simple task. The way the waist-line rises into the C pillar is the distinguishing factor between the Indian and the European versions of the Grand i10.

The cool looking clear lens tail lamps extend into the C pillar, giving it a wraparound profile while also wedging into the boot lid. The tail gate bulges out and exudes a smooth rounded profile to the rear of the car unlike the angular front. The italicized Hyundai logo sits in the centre with an electric boot release button underneath, whereas the bumpers sport a pair of large reflectors akin to the foglamps at the front. While aiding safety, we feel they are a wee bit oversized for the car. The parking sensors integrated in the bumper are not body coloured (cost cutting?) and remain an eyesore spoiling the otherwise well designed rear. The overall fit and finish including the shut lines are right up there amongst the best, which speaks volumes about the build quality.

