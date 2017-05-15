OFFICIAL : Honda Africa Twin India Bookings Open; Priced At INR 12.90 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced commencement of bookings for the all new Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin motorcycle in India. The flagship adventure-tourer motorcycle from Honda’s global line-up is the first 1000cc ‘Make in India’ model by Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India and has been attractively priced at INR 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). The Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) Africa Twin will be available in New Victory Red color. As reported earlier, Honda had started the trial assembly of the Africa Twin in India back in April 2017.

The bookings are open for first 50 customers only. Lucky customers will get a chance to attend the grand out-door ‘True Adventure’ Africa Twin India launch event. For booking enquiries, customers can contact or visit Honda’s exclusive sales & service Wing World outlets located across 22 cities in India. Customers can also log on to Honda2WheelersIndia.com for more details.

With the “go anywhere” spirit of its celebrated predecessors, the CRF1000L Africa Twin packs a powerful parallel twin-cylinder engine. The 998cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke Unicam 8-valve Parallel Twin with 270-degree crank motor is rated to deliver 65Kw (87 hp) of peak power @ 7,500rpm, and 92Nm of torque @ 6,000rpm. The inverted cartridge type fully adjustable front forks come with a 230mm stroke – the longest in its class – with a good range of rebound and compression settings. With a class leading 250mm ground clearance, riding this bike off-road is a glide.

The long road to adventure is varied and the DCT machine gives you a choice of Manual and Automatic gear shifting to suit tarmac, dirt tracks and steep mountain passes. It also features new off-road functionality, switchable rear ABS and HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control).

Here is the dealer list to book the Honda Africa Twin (Click to Expand):

As aforementioned, bookings are open for first 50 customers only so hurry up and visit a Honda Wing World Dealership near you today!