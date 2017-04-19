New Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade and Fireblade SP Launched In India; Priced At INR 17.61 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced the commencement of bookings for the all new 25th anniversary Honda CBR 1000RR Fireblade & CBR 1000RR Fireblede SP in India, the flagship super sport motorcycles from global Honda line-up. The 2017 Fireblade will be introduced as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) in India and the prices for the new litre-class products start from a competitive INR 17.61 Lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). Customers can contact or visit Honda’s exclusive Wing World outlets located in Mumbai & Delhi* or log on to Honda2WheelersIndia.com.

The new 2017 CBR1000RR Fireblade SP, which made its debut at the 2016 EICMA show in Milan, Italy, marks 25 years of the CBR1000RR family. At the heart of the 2017 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade is a 999cc in-line four cylinder engine, producing 189bhp of power at 13,000rom and 114Nm of torque at 11,000rpm. The engine comes mated to six-speed transmission.

DON’T MISS – New 2017 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP gets more power & electronics, sheds weight

About 90% of main components have been revised and the new 2017 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade sheds 16kg over the previous model. The new 2017 model weigh 195kg. Coupled with an 8kW top end power boost, it improves the new Fireblade’s power to weight ratio by 14%.

For 2017, the Fireblade now moves into ‘Next Stage Total Control’, with a comprehensive electronic control package featuring a new gyroscopic ABS system, Throttle by Wire (TBW), 9 Level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Selectable Engine Brake (SEB), Honda Electronic Steering Damper (HESD) and Power Selector. All these parameters can be precisely adjusted with the Riding Mode Select System (RMSS), Fireblade uses a full-color TFT liquid crystal dash to clearly communicate information to the rider, inspired by the RC213V-S street legal version of Honda’s MotoGP machine.

CBR 1000RR Fireblade SP is the first Honda motorcycle to be equipped with semi-active Öhlins Electronic Control (S-EC) suspension front and rear: a 43mm NIX30 fork and TTX36 shock, Quickshifter (Downshift Assist) and Lithium-Ion battery.

The prices for the 25th anniversary CBR 1000RR Fireblade, as aforementioned, start at a highly competitive INR 17.61 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). The 2017 model will be available in 2 variants i.e. CBR 1000RR Fireblade & CBR 1000RR Fireblade SP. Where does it stand in terms of pricing against its rivals?

Yamaha YZF-R1 : INR 22.3 Lakh

Kawasaki ZX-10RR : INR 21.9 Lakh

BMW S1000RR : INR 18.9 lakh

Kawasaki ZX-10R : INR 18.1 Lakh

Honda CBR1000RR : INR 17.6 Lakh

What do you think of the new 2017 Honda CBR1000RR and its pricing? Let us know your views through the comments section below.