New 2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R Launched In India : Details, Tech Specs And Prices

To compete against Kawasaki, Yamaha, BMW Motorrad and Honda in the litre-class segment, Suzuki has launched the new 2017 GSX-R1000 and the GSX-R1000R in India with ex-showroom prices starting from INR 19 lakh and INR 22 lakh, respectively. Suzuki entered the 200PS club in the litre-class segment with its new 2017 GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R which were unveiled at the 2016 INTERMOT show in Cologne, Germany.

For the 2017 models, Suzuki returned to the drawing board, designing and building a brand new machine using technology developed from competition in MotoGP. In terms of power, both the GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R utilise an all-new, 999.8cc inline four-cylinder engine, which uses Suzuki Racing Variable Valve Timing (SR-VVT) and a new finger follower valve train as part of Suzuki’s Broad Power System. The new power-plant produces 202PS – Suzuki’s most powerful GSX-R engine, ever. The engine delivers 118 Nm of torque.

Check out our detailed report on the 2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R here

The new 2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000 features 6 direction IMU to aid with latest electronics such as a 10 level Motion Track TCS System, Motion Track Braking System with ABS, LED Headlight and Tail light, and full LCD Instrumentation. The GSX-R1000R, apart from all the features from the GSX-1000R, also gets Launch Control, Bi-Directional Quick Shifter, Showa Balance Free Suspension, Lean ABS and LED Position Lights.

The GSX-R1000 will be available in Metallic Triton Blue and Metallic Mat Black while the GSX-R1000R will be available in Metallic Triton Blue and Glass Sparkle Black. Both motorcycles, as aforementioned, would retail for INR 19 lakh and INR 22 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.