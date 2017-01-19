New 2017 KTM RC390 and RC200 Launched in India, Priced At INR 2.25 lakh and INR 1.71 Lakh Respectively

KTM has launched the updated variants of the RC390 and RC 200 in India at attractive prices. The new KTM RC390 has been priced at INR 2,25,300 while the RC200 will be available at INR 1,71,740 – both prices are ex-showroom Delhi. Both the motorcycles are BS-IV compliant and receive a slew of visual updates including new racing graphics and new rear view mirror design. The new rear view mirrors are designed to deliver a better rear view. The updates for the RC200 are limited to visuals only.

2017 KTM RC390 Features

The new RC390, apart from new graphics, also gets massive mechanical upgrades including a ride-by-wire throttle, slipper clutch, switchable ABS from Bosch and adjustable levers. Braking duties are provided by a larger, 320mm disc brake upfront and a 230 mm unit at the rear. The new RC390 also features a side mounted exhaust instead of the outgoing model’s underbelly unit. The side mounted aluminium exhaust muffler has been added to comply with the Euro 4 emission norms.

2017 KTM RC390 and RC200 Engine and Performance

Mechanically, the new RC390 continues to deliver 43.5 PS of power @ 9,000 and 36 Nm of torque @ 7,000 from its 373.2cc single-cylinder, liquid cooled engine. The RC200, on the other hand, also delivers same performance numbers as the outgoing model. The 199 cc liquid cooled single cylinder engine continues to deliver 25 PS of power @ 10,000 rpm and 19.2 Nm of torque @ 8,000 clicks. Both motorcycles features a 9.5 litre fuel tank. The RC200 also continues to use a 300mm disc brake upfront and a 230mm disc at the rear.

KTM also announced that the new Duke series will be launched in India very soon.

More detailed images of the new KTM RC390 and RC200 coming shortly. Stay tuned!