New 2017 Kawasaki Z1000 And Z1000R India Launch : Latest Updates, Images, Tech Specs And Prices

Kawasaki has announced the launch of the new 2017 Z1000 and the Z1000R in the Indian market. The Z1000 and Z1000R’s bodywork, intended to invoke a crouching predator, take Kawasaki’s Sugomi-inspired Z design to a new level.

For 2017, the Z1000 comes with a revised ECU which is claimed to offer smoother power delivery, facilitating control and adding to rider comfort and confidence. The new settings also deliver cleaner emissions, thus ensuring Euro IV compliance. An evaporator apparatus and revision to the main and pre-catalysers further contribute to cleaner emissions. So the Z1000’s 1043cc DOHC, liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine, despite being Euro IV and BS-IV compliant, does not face any power or torque loss over the previous model. Additional instrumentation features include gear position indicator and new shift-up indicator.

Apart from the changes to the engine, the Z1000 also gets a revised front fork setting for suppler action. So while the motorcycle retains an aggressive feel, the new setting offers improved shock absorption for better ride comfort. At the rear, a modified linkage ratio increases the wheel travel by 13mm which further delivers in suppler rear suspension action.

The 2017 Z1000 also gets a revised brake pad material and optimised return spring which is claimed to offer improved control and increased overall performance.

Also joining India Kawasaki Motor’s Z line-up in the Indian market is the Z1000R edition which features Ohlins S46DR1S fully adjustable suspension at the rear with remote preload adjuster. To bring the formidable braking performance of the Z1000 to the next level, high -specification brake components like those found on the Ninja H2R have been implemented on the R edition. Upfront is a pair of 310mm Brembo semi-floating rotors while at the rear is a 250mm single-piston caliper.

Visually, the R edition gets a special paint scheme with a “Special Graphic Package” which features vivid accents of yellow and green, a seat embossed with the ‘Z’ logo and further individual touches that add to its visual appearance. In India, the Z1000 Standard will be available in Metallic Spark Black and Golden Blazed Green while the R edition will come in Metallic Spark Black and Metallic Graphite Gray.

The new 2017 Z1000 has been priced at INR 14.49 lakh while the Z1000 R Edition will be available at INR 15.49 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom Delhi).