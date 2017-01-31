Horacio Pagani Gets Himself A New Porsche 911 R

Horacio Pagani, the founder of Pagani Automobili, might be at the helm of creating some of the most exquisite automobiles on the planet, but he’s a sucker for all things Porsche. Mr. Pagani is known to be quite the Porsche enthusiast, with his private collection including the likes of the iconic Carrera GT and the thoroughbred Cayman GT4.

Since no Porsche collection is complete without the new 911 R, Mr. Pagani just got himself one. Tastefully done up in white with red stripes while featuring black and brown interiors, Mr. Pagani’s 911 R looks brochure perfect.

The Porsche 911 R is a $ 184,900 rolling masterpiece that’s widely regarded to be the best road going car of our times. It’s a recipe that cannot go wrong – throwing in a manual transmission into the highly revered 911 GT3 hardware; a celebration of having to row one’s own gears while hearing that naturally aspirated, 4.0-litre flat-six engine sing.

If you must know the numbers, the 911 R is good for 500 hp and 460 Nm of twist. With that crisp 6-speed GT Sport manual transmission sending power to the rear wheels, the 911 R sprints from 0-100 kph in a scant 3.7 seconds.

It’s agility comes courtesy of the lightweight construction that includes lightweight door trims with door openers, no rear seats, no automatic climate control, and no infotainment system.

The Porsche 911 R also features rear-axle steering, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV), 20-inch lightweight GT3 wheels and carbon ceramic composite brake discs as standard.