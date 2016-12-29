Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 Spied Up-Front; Reveals LED Headlamps

A new spy image of what is believed to be the upcoming Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 has made its way to the web. The image reveals the front-end of the highly anticipated model that has kept enthusiasts on the edge of their seats. The front fascia seems to have taken inspiration from its elder siblings, the YZF-R1 and the YZF-R6. As seen in the spy image, the test-mule receives a completely new front fairing, packed with what appears to be an LED headlamp setup. Also seen is a faux RAM air intake.

A few other highlights as seen on the model include a redesigned front mud-guard, refreshed rear view mirrors, sleeker turn indicators and a smaller but wider windscreen as compared to the R15 Version 2.0. Previous spy images revealed that the model will come equipped an Up-Side Down (USD)Â front forks at the front.

Also read:Â Is this the upcoming Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0?

The images also revealed a few other changes such as a different swing arm, new tail tidy setup with re-positioned license plate, rear reflector, and new turn indicators. The posterior of the motorcycle sports an exhaust canister with an aluminum finish at the tip. Â While the test-mule runs on split spoke rims wrapped in IRC rubber, the India spec model will come withÂ MRF tyres. Previous reports suggested that the model will be powered by an all new liquid cooled, single cylinderÂ 155cc engine. Details on this engine remain scarce. Stay tuned for updates.

Source: Iwanbanaran