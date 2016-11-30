Yamaha YZF-R15 gets Auto Headlamp On feature

Keeping pace with the upcoming safety norms, India Yamaha Motor has equipped its YZF-R15 — both YZF-R15 Version 2.0 and YZF-R15 S — with Auto Headlamp On feature.

With the all time running headlight feature, the headlamp switch will be eliminated from the instrument cluster. Apart from Yamaha, KTM has also equipped its vehicles with all time running headlights. The feature is aimed to improve visibility of a motorcycle and will become a safety norm from April 2017.

Apart from all time running headlamps, ABS and CBS will also be mandated for two-wheelers and we will soon see these safety features on upcoming motorcycles. The added safety features will add to the production cost and we will soon see the prices rising in the coming days.

For now, there is no change in the prices of the YZF-R15 and the motorcycle continues to sell for INR 1,18,373 and INR 1,15,241 for the Version 2.0 and Version S respectively.

