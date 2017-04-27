Skip links

Yamaha Motor India Announces Promotion Of three Top Personnel

Suvil SusvirkarBy Suvil SusvirkarApril 27, 2017

Yamaha Motor India group of companies has announced the promotion of three top personnel in India. Roy Kurian, Vice President, Sales & Marketing has been elevated to the capacity of Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing. Ravinder Singh, Vice President, Strategy & Planning has been elevated to the capacity of Senior Vice President, Strategy & Planning. Both of these elevations have been appropriated to Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt. Ltd.

Sanjiv Paul, Vice President, Manufacturing Group has been elevated to the capacity of Senior Vice President, Manufacturing Group. This particular elevation has been appropriated to India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd.

Speaking about the recent promotions, the Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of companies Hiroaki Fujita said that these promotions are aimed at strengthening the overall organizational efficiency and are in line with the long term vision of Yamaha Motor Company, Japan to grow its local leadership.

