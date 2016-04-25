Xgjao XGJ350 is Yamaha YZF-R3’s 350cc, quad exhaust Chinese rip-off

A silhouette of a Japanese masterpiece in China takes a suspicious turn when you delve into the finer details, the most obvious being a quad-exhaust at the rear. The folks with absolutely no regard for copyrights have done it again, and their latest victim are the Three Tuning Forks! Ladies and gentlemen, meet the Xgjao XGJ350, the quad-exhaust, 350cc Chinese rip-off of the Yamaha YZF-R3.

Click here to check out the Kawasaki Ninja 300’s Chinese clone

As we said, the overall silhouette remains similar to the YZF-R3 with identical body panels but the two-pod reflector headlight gets pair of projectors. The graphics too have been replaced and so has been the exhaust which, unlike the conventional one-sided single pipe, has been replaced by a quad pipe unit. Turn indicators on the XGJ350 are LED units unlike the original motorcycle’s conventional unit.

The Chinese have put in some efforts mechanically as the XGJ350 comes with a 350cc motor, unlike the original motorcycles 321cc unit. The specifications, however, are still under wraps and the performance numbers are yet unknown.

What do we think of the XGJ350?

In our opinion, it isn’t too shabby. The motorcycle looks pretty decent in photographs and the stock features such as projector headlights and LED blinkers would definitely save the hassle of an aftermarket hunt for better illumination. The paint quality too looks quite well done. It is, however, still a rip-off and it will be sold only in China as launching it elsewhere will attract a legal suite against the manufacturer.

Source: TMCBlog