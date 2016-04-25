Yamaha YZF R3 Clone Xgjao XGJ350 2 588x380 Xgjao XGJ350 is Yamaha YZF R3s 350cc, quad exhaust Chinese rip off

Xgjao XGJ350 is Yamaha YZF-R3’s 350cc, quad exhaust Chinese rip-off

By Suvil Susvirkar April 25, 2016

Yamaha-YZF-R3-Clone - Xgjao-XGJ350 - 2

A silhouette of a Japanese masterpiece in China takes a suspicious turn when you delve into the finer details, the most obvious being a quad-exhaust at the rear. The folks with absolutely no regard for copyrights have done it again, and their latest victim are the Three Tuning Forks! Ladies and gentlemen, meet the Xgjao XGJ350, the quad-exhaust, 350cc Chinese rip-off of the Yamaha YZF-R3.

XJGAO XGJ350 (4)

Click here to check out the Kawasaki Ninja 300’s Chinese clone

As we said, the overall silhouette remains similar to the YZF-R3 with identical body panels but the two-pod reflector headlight gets pair of projectors. The graphics too have been replaced and so has been the exhaust which, unlike the conventional one-sided single pipe, has been replaced by a quad pipe unit. Turn indicators on the XGJ350 are LED units unlike the original motorcycle’s conventional unit.

Yamaha-YZF-R3-Clone - Xgjao-XGJ350 - 1

The Chinese have put in some efforts mechanically as the XGJ350 comes with a 350cc motor, unlike the original motorcycles 321cc unit. The specifications, however, are still under wraps and the performance numbers are yet unknown.

What do we think of the XGJ350?

XJGAO XGJ350 (3)

In our opinion, it isn’t too shabby. The motorcycle looks pretty decent in photographs and the stock features such as projector headlights and LED blinkers would definitely save the hassle of an aftermarket hunt for better illumination. The paint quality too looks quite well done. It is, however, still a rip-off and it will be sold only in China as launching it elsewhere will attract a legal suite against the manufacturer.

Source: TMCBlog

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Featured
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

CES 2017: Center Stage for the 5G Revolution

Itel Mobile achieves fourfold growth in mobile shipments in Q3 2016 as per IDC reports

Government of India to launch new 'Toilet Locator' App today

OnePlus 3 to be available on Flipkart for INR 18,999; OnePlus uncertain about authenticity