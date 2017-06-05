Home News World Environment Day : Salman Khan Launches New Being Human Range Of E-Cycles
World Environment Day : Salman Khan Launches New Being Human Range Of E-Cycles

World Environment Day : Salman Khan Launches New Being Human Range Of E-Cycles

Suvil SusvirkarBy Suvil SusvirkarJune 5, 2017

On the occasion of the World Environment Day, Salman Khan has unveiled Being Human E-Cycles, marking the expansion of the Being Human brand into a whole new retail category. In keeping with the spirit of World Environment Day, Khan chose an eco-friendly entry into the event, by cycling 1.4 km, from his home in Bandra to the venue of the press conference at Mehboob Studios.

World Environment Day : Salman Khan Launches New Being Human Range Of E-Cycles-June 5, 2017-Being-Human-E-Cycles-1-600x255.jpg

The event was hosted by Olympian swimmer and Arjuna Awardee Rehan Poncha, who holds the distinction of being a five-time national champion and multiple record holder in the sport.

The brand unveiled two variants of the E-Cycle, BH27 and BH12. Both will be available in four colours – white, yellow, red and black. Additional variants will be available for sale in a few months as well. E-Cycles are aimed to help move the users towards sustainable city development and a liveable urban environment as compared with fuel run vehicles. They help to save on resources and emissions as well as to reduce noise.

World Environment Day : Salman Khan Launches New Being Human Range Of E-Cycles-June 5, 2017-Being-Human-E-Cycles-2-600x254.jpg

The Being Human E-cycles are now available for booking in Mumbai. Additional distributors will be added across various states in India over the next few months. The base model will cost you INR 40,000 while the top spec variant will set you back by INR 57,000.

Here is the detailed image gallery:

Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews
New 2017 Suzuki Swift side front view

2017 Suzuki Swift - Image Gallery

SWM Superdual Adventure Bikes - Image Gallery

Jaguar XE Sedan - Image Gallery

Modified Fortuner front

Toyota Fortuner To Jeep Renegade Modification - Image Gallery