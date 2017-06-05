World Environment Day : Salman Khan Launches New Being Human Range Of E-Cycles

On the occasion of the World Environment Day, Salman Khan has unveiled Being Human E-Cycles, marking the expansion of the Being Human brand into a whole new retail category. In keeping with the spirit of World Environment Day, Khan chose an eco-friendly entry into the event, by cycling 1.4 km, from his home in Bandra to the venue of the press conference at Mehboob Studios.

The event was hosted by Olympian swimmer and Arjuna Awardee Rehan Poncha, who holds the distinction of being a five-time national champion and multiple record holder in the sport.

The brand unveiled two variants of the E-Cycle, BH27 and BH12. Both will be available in four colours – white, yellow, red and black. Additional variants will be available for sale in a few months as well. E-Cycles are aimed to help move the users towards sustainable city development and a liveable urban environment as compared with fuel run vehicles. They help to save on resources and emissions as well as to reduce noise.

The Being Human E-cycles are now available for booking in Mumbai. Additional distributors will be added across various states in India over the next few months. The base model will cost you INR 40,000 while the top spec variant will set you back by INR 57,000.