Volvo Cars Partners With Google; Aims To Build Android Into Next-Gen Connected Cars

Volvo Cars has announced a close partnership with Google to develop the next generation of its award-winning in-car infotainment and connectivity solution based on Android, offering access to a wide array of apps and services. It will launch on new Volvo models within two years.

The partnership is aimed to revolutionise how Volvo customers engage and interact with their cars. The large catalogue of popular Android apps – developed by Google, Volvo or third-party app developers – will offer connected and predictive services in and around the car.

Also Read – Volvo’s First All-Electric Car Will Be Made In China

Volvo Cars’ partnership with Google reflects the ongoing convergence between the automotive and technology industries as cars become increasingly connected. Volvo believes smart partnerships are the future for the car industry. Using Android as the base operating system will increase speed and flexibility in the development, and enable Volvo Cars to offer its customers the ability to personalise the connected in-car experience.

Don’t Miss – 360+ HP Volvo S60 Polestar Launched In India At INR 52.5 Lakh; Does 0-100 Kph In 4.5 S

Volvo is also collaborating with Google on another initiative to update recent Volvo models by adding Google Local Search, a location-based service application. This will be released through an update to customers with Sensus Navigation. Further details of the partnership and Android OS will be announced at Google’s annual tech show, Google I/O, on May 17.