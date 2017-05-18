Volvo Auto India Announces Local Assembly, XC90 To Be The First CKD Model

Swedish automobile manufacturer Volvo Auto recently confirmed that it will soon begin local assembly of its cars in India. To begin with, Volvo XC90 will be the first vehicle from the company’s product portfolio to be locally assembled in India.

The assembly operations will be located near Bengaluru and focus on models based on Volvo’s SPA modular vehicle architecture. Additional models slated for local assembly will be announced at a later stage. In establishing its assembly operations, Volvo Cars is working together with Volvo Group, the truck, bus and construction equipment manufacturer, and will make use of Volvo Group’s existing infrastructure and production licenses.

Volvo’s decision to start assembly in India and market its vehicles as ‘Made in India’ fits well with a similarly named initiative launched by the national government a few years ago, which seeks to highlight and promote Indian manufacturing prowess.

Speaking on the occasion, Håkan Samuelsson, President and Chief Executive of Volvo Cars, said, “I am pleased that as of this year we will be able to start selling Volvos that are Made in India. Starting vehicle assembly in India is an important step for Volvo Cars as we aim to grow our sales in this fast-growing market and double our market share in the premium segment in coming years.”