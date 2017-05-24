Volkswagen Tiguan Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 27.68 Lakh

German automobile manufacturer Volkswagen has launched the Tiguan SUV in India with prices starting at INR 27.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The Tiguan will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Aurangabad and will available in two trims: Comfortline and Highline.

The five seater SUV has been introduced in the Indian automobile market with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that will produce 143 PS and 330 Nm of torque. This engine will come mated to a seven speed DSG automatic transmission that will send power to all four wheels via the standard four wheel drive system.

A few highlights of the Volkswagen Tiguan include LED headlamps with LED DRLs, 17 inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, three zone climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, eight inch infotainment system with eight speakers, rear parking camera and cruise control.

Safety features on the Volkswagen Tiguan include six airbags, ABS, ESC, ASR, EDL, EDTC, tyre pressure monitoring system, reverse parking camera and rain sensing wipers. The Volkswagen Tiguan will rival the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Chevrolet Trailblazer and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq in India.

Following are the variant wise prices of the Volkswagen Tiguan in India (ex-showroom, Mumbai):

Tiguan Comfortline – INR 27.68 lakh

Tiguan Highline – INR 31.05 lakh