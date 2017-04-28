Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV Officially Teased

The Volkswagen T-Roc, once launched, will be the smallest SUV in VW Group’s global lineup. Expected to be unveiled at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show in September, the T-Roc was first previewed by the T-Roc Concept in 2014.

The T-Roc has been officially teased in a video, giving us a glimpse of its production ready appearance. The demeanour hasn’t changed much from the concept, with the production version retaining the clam-shell roof and the muscled wheel arches.

The T-Roc will look a bit different as compared to VW”s current crop of SUVs, with a more youthful vigour in its appearance. It has none of the sombreness of the Tiguan, or the slab sided nature of the Atlas.

The T-Roc is based on VW Group’s MQB platform, and is expected to share its mechanical bits with the next-gen Polo. The compact SUV will be offered with a choice of naturally aspirated and turbo-charged, small displacement petrol engines mated to slick shifting dual clutch boxes. There’ll be turbo-diesels on offer as well, along with all-wheel drive.

Although not confirmed for the Indian market yet, one cannot rule out the T-Roc’s possible introduction here. VW commenced the local production of the Tiguan, with which the T-Roc shares its platform (MQB), in India recently. So it would be relatively easy for VW to locally produce the T-Roc in the country.

If launched, the Volkswagen T-Roc will compete with vehicles like the Mahindra XUV500 and the upcoming Renault Captur.