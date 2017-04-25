Volkswagen Polo GT Sport Launched In India

Volkswagen India launched a limited edition of Polo GT, christened as the Polo GT Sport. The new Polo GT Sport is equipped with a number of updates and will be available across both the variants of Polo GT at all Volkswagen dealerships in India.

On the exterior, the GT Sport edition is packed with a glossy black spoiler, 16 inch Portago alloy wheels, glossy black roof foil and a GT Sport side foil. Inside, the Polo GT comes fitted with leatherette finished GT sport embossed seat covers. The Polo GT Sport will continue to be powered by the 1.2L TSI and 1.5L TDI engines, which produce 105 PS and 110 PS of power respectively. The Polo GT Sport is available with two color options: Flash red and Candy White.

Announcing the launch of Polo GT Sport, Thierry Lespiaucq – Managing Director, Volkswagen Groups Sales India, said that the Polo GT has been the first choice for buyers who seek strong power delivery and class leading efficiency both perfectly combined in a single carline. The GT badge has always instilled the pride of owing the best, and the Polo GT Sport edition takes it a notch higher further increasing the sport quotient of the vehicle. With this offering, they are providing their consumers with an option to choose a sportier variant of the most loved hatchback, the Polo GT. The Polo GT Sport will be priced at a premium of INR 20,000 over the choice of the chosen trim level.

Following is an image gallery of the Volkswagen Polo GT Sport: