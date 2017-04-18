Volkswagen Ameo Cup Racecars Spotted Ahead Of 2017 Season, Likely To Produce 200 hp

Volkswagen Motorsport had recently announced that their one-make series championship, which was earlier known as the Vento Cup, would now be christened as the Ameo Cup. The company has been testing the race spec Ameo cars at the MMSC race track in Chennai where they were spotted on a few occasions.

Although Volkswagen has not announced the powertrain details of the Ameo Cup car, reports suggest that the models will use a 1.8-litre TSI engine that will be turbocharged as well as supercharged, capable of producing 200 hp and about 250 Nm of torque. This motor will come paired to a six speed DSG sequential gearbox.

Also read: Volkswagen Motorsport to select and shortlists 15 racers to compete in the Ameo Cup 2017

A few other changes to the Ameo Cup car will include a sport mode, a manual mode where drivers can use the paddles for quicker gear shifts, a large spoiler for additional downforce, MRF race spec tyres and larger brakes on all four wheels. The Ameo Cup cars will also feature FIA spec roll cage with OMP seats, a five point racing harness and a full Motec race system. Stay tuned for more updates soon.

Source: Autocar and NDTV Auto

Following is an image gallery of the Volkswagen Ameo Cup cars: