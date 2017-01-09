VIDEO: Watch the Tata Hexa ‘Do Whatever It Takes’ in The Official TVC

Tata Motors is leaving no stone unturned in order to promote its upcoming SUV, the Hexa. Tata Motors is currently conducting off-road drives for the Hexa while test drives of the SUV have begun at the authorized dealerships. Bookings for the Hexa began in the month of November 2016.

Now, ahead of its launch on January 18, Tata Motors has released the official TVC of the Hexa. As described in the video, materials for the Hexa have been sourced from eight countries while the model was tested for 800,000 kms across three continents with temperatures ranging from -15 degrees to 50 degrees. The advertisement ends with the Hexa’s tagline ‘Do Whatever It Takes’.

Following is the video for the official TVC of the Tata Hexa:

Also read: VIDEO: Watch This Tata Hexa Balance Itself On Two Wheels For Almost A Minute

A few highlights of the Hexa include projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 19 inch alloy wheels, a 10 speaker JBL audio system mated to the SUV’s five inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual zone climate control and four drive modes. Safety features include six airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP and speed sensing door locks.

The Hexa sources power from a 2.2-litre Varicor diesel engine that is available in two states of tune. While the Varicor 320 motor is capable of producing 150 PS with 320 Nm of torque, the Varicor 400 motor produces 156 PS with 400 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five speed manual transmission, six speed manual transmission and an all new six speed automatic transmission.