VIDEO: Watch The 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Teaser While You Wait For Its June 14 Debut

Indian owned British automobile manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has teased the next generation XF Sportbrake. Basically a station wagon variant of the regular XF sedan, the model will make its debut on June 14, 2017.

As seen in the teaser video, the story starts with a fan tweeting popular Tennis player Andy Murray an image of the Bunabhainneadar tennis court located in the remote Scottish isle of North Harris. The fan suggested that the venue should be added to the ATP World Tour and Murray, who couldn’t believe it, made arrangements for Jaguar to send another popular player and brand ambassador for the company Tim Henman to pick up the fan before driving to check the location in person.

That’s one of the main reasons that the camouflage you see on the next generation Jaguar XF Sportbrake in a tennis ball design. What does Jaguar have to do with Tennis? Well, for those of you who don’t know, Jaguar is the official partner of The Championships, Wimbledon, 2017. The tournament gives the brand an opportunity to show its vehicles to the spectators as well as the TV audience.

Coming back to the car, the XF Sportbrake is likely to carry forward the same specifications of the previous generation model save for a larger area in the cargo space. The company is also likely to offer a new Ingenium that could be available in multiple states of tune. Stay tuned for more details.

Following is the official teaser video: