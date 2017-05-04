Video: Volkswagen Releases Official Teaser of the New 2018 Polo

The Polo was launched in India with much fanfare, with a talking newspaper ad and what not. After the initial flirtations with the Indian customer, though, the volumes somewhat dwindled down thanks to the relatively higher maintenance costs and a not so impressive service experience. The brand maintains its aspiration value, though the prudent Indian middle class is somewhat sceptical about buying the model looking at the current numbers.

That should, however, not stop us from reporting about the first ever official teaser video of the next generation model of the car that Volkswagen has revealed recently. The hatchback that conquered Europe is ready in an all-new avatar, and is only the second model boasting the MQB A0 platform within the VW Group family after the SEAT Ibiza. Another model in the lineup to get the platform will be the T-Roc crossover.

We must mention here that the car has already been unofficially revealed through leaks, and you can check out the uncamouglaged images by clicking here.

The new Polo has grown in size, in every direction and as a result should wider, longer, roomier and more comfortable. In this official teaser video, the new Polo reveals itself from every angle, in static and dynamic shots albeit with heavy camouflage.

In terms of engines, the new Polo will get a 1.0 TSI engine with around 115 hp of power and 200 nm of torque. A more powerful version would be the 1.5 TSI with 150 PS. Dirty fuel will be burnt with a 1.6 TDI diesel, with 90 and 115 hp.

In terms of features, the New Polo will get goodies from bigger models, including, but not limited to stuff like a digital instrument display, a more up to date infotainment system and better quality materials inside the cabin. The new Polo will most likely shed its camouflage and be available for your eyes’ pleasure in the next few weeks. The car is expected to make its show debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September 2017.

For India, the New Polo is expected to spawn and Ameo and Vento variants, though that would take at least a year more after it debut in its hatchback form in 2018.

The performance oriented GTI variant of the car may get a 2.0-liter petrol turbo with close to 200 hp of power.

Check out the official teaser video of the car embedded below