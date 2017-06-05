VIDEO : TVS Apache RR310S Exhaust Note, First User Impressions

We’ve been hearing a lot about the TVS Apache RR310S lately. We’ve already come across finer details thanks to the clearest spy images yet shared with us by our user. We even saw the Bajaj Dominar 400 having a tough time chasing the upcoming Apache. The instrument cluster looks pretty good too. In latest updates, we came across the exhaust note of the motorcycle courtesy StreetFyterz. We like the way our long term TVS Apache RTR200 4V sounds and here’s the bigger Apache’s exhaust note:

Meanwhile, one of our readers got a chance to take the all new Apache RR310S out for a spin and he shared his initial impressions with us. TVS has been making some quality stuff and the Apache RR310S is no different. Speaking about the build quality, our reader who wishes to remain anonymous, said that the built felt solid, up to the mark and the best from TVS’s stable so far. He also added that he could not find any cheap parts that didn’t belong on the motorcycle. The Michelin Pilot Street Radials offered good grip while the dual projector headlights were pretty solid at illuminating the road. The image below gives a brief idea of how the headlight illuminates the path at night.

We’re sure that the upcoming TVS Apache RR310S will be absolutely delightful to ride and we really hope to get it in our garage soon. We’re still awaiting launch details from TVS and we hope to hear more details on that front pretty soon. While we wait for more details about the upcoming TVS Apache RR310S, let us know your views about the motorcycle through the comments section below.