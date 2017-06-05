VIDEO : Nissan India IGNITE 2.0 Brand Campaign Launched

Nissan India has launched the second phase of its IGNITE brand campaign with a focus on car enthusiasts ahead of the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Champion’s Trophy tournament. A new TVC features John Abraham and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Here’s the new TVC:

The TVC showcases both John and Sushant playing cricket across the country and driving the exciting models from Nissan’s model line-up to reach their destinations. Both of them enjoy cricket yet play it with their own rules, igniting excitment for the game. Nissan strives to provide exhilarating experiences and inspire every Indian to take exciting new challenges.

The New IGNITE 2.0 TVC and outreach activities are the latest steps Nissan is taking to leverage its association with the ICC. In 2015 Nissan agreed to an eight-year deal with the ICC that further strengthens it ties with global sport. The agreement runs through 2023, and Nissan will be a global sponsor of cricket’s international torunaments, inluding the ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy, ICC World Twenty20, and the Under 19 and Women’s and qualitfying events. The partnership allows Nissan to bring its innovative and fan-focused approach to sport to millions of cricket-lovers around the world.