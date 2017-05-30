VIDEO : Hyundai KONA SUV Teased Ahead Of Official Unveiling

Ahead of the official unveiling, Hyundai Motor has launched a new video showing further design details of the new KONA SUV. The KONA continues Hyundai’s new design identity, and offers a progressive character and latest technologies to create a unique proposition in the sub-compact SUV segment. The new KONA’s silhouette is aimed to emphasise the voluminous, aggressive body styling featuring sleek and sharp shapes. The SUV is characterised by its wide stance and the twin headlamp design. The KONA also features the Cascading Grille, Hyundai’s new family identity.

Check out the teaser video below:

Besides its progressive design, the new KONA offers the latest technology, making premium features more accessible for a convenient and safe driving experience. A new feature – and a Hyundai first – is the head-up display which projects key driving information directly into the driver’s line of sight. The eight-inch projected image with a class-leading luminance of 10,000 candela per square metre guarantees daytime visibility and supports safe driving.

Further information about the All-New Hyundai KONA will be released in the near future, with the official unveiling scheduled for the summer of 2017.