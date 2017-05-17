Video : Future’s Here – EV Battery That Charges in 5 Minutes, Offers 483 km Range

There are only a few stumbling blocks in internal combustion engine getting completely by electric power. First of these is the time that a big fat EV battery requires to charge. Unlike an IC engine which takes all of 3 minutes to get fully refuelled and offer you a refreshed driving range of anywhere from 500-1000 km, an EV may take hours before its fully revitalized. Secondly, an infrastructure of high voltage charging outlets which speed up the charging process isn’t yet in place in most parts of the world.

We do acknowledge however, that setting up a power infra for automobiles shouldn’t be much of a task in today’s world, given the first problem is solved. After decades of agony, it seems a very promising solution is in sight. To put things in perspective, Tesla’s Supercharger tech claims to be able to offer up to 273 km of range in 30 minutes. But even that’s not practical enough we guess compared to the time conventional refuelling takes.

The latest EV tech that promises to transform the entire auto industry is claiming a charge time of only five minutes to offer a driving range of 483 km. Nanotechnology startup StoreDot is claiming this magical feat with its new FlashBattery, which was showcased at the CUBE Tech Fair in Berlin last week.

“Fast-charging is the critical missing link needed to make electric vehicles ubiquitous,” said co-founder and CEO Doron Myersdorf. “The currently available battery technology dictates long charging times which makes the EV form of transportation inadequate for the public at large.”

The company claims to have made a breakthrough in the compounds used for storing electric charge. The technology uses special layers of nano materials and avoids graphite which cannot sustain the high currents required for fast charging. StoreDot uses its proprietary chemical compound which apart from being faster in storing charge is also safer than the conventional battery materials.

StoreDot insists that the FlashBattery is in an advanced stage of development, and would likely be used in production electric vehicles in the next three years. Its current range of 483 km would make it equivalent to the 90 kWh Tesla Model S.

Check out a video of the revolutionary new technology below, followed by an image gallery of the Tesla Model S – current king of EV ring