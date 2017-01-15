VIDEO: Bajaj Dominar 400 Full LED Headlamp Illumination Test

One of the most important hardware on a motorcycle is the illumination setup. It is very important for the light setup on both ends of the bike to be fully functional regardless of when you take your bike out for a spin. The central authorities of India have initiated steps to make Auto headlamp On (AHO) feature mandatory on upcoming motorcycles from April 2017. Bike manufacturers have welcomed this initiative and are doing the needful by introducing the feature throughout their model range. They are also fusing newer technologies in the illumination hardware. It is not just about how bright the light is but also about how much area of your vision it covers; especially at tight corners and turns.

Speaking of latest, the new boy in town, the Bajaj Dominar 400 is here with some updated headlamp unit. This 373.3cc power cruiser gets a Full LED headlight cluster with Auto Headlamp On feature. Bajaj claims that the Dominar 400 is the first Indian motorcycle to be equipped with Full LED headlight and is superior to the rest out there. After our exhaustive performance review, we thought of testing the front illumination setup of the Dominar as well. So we took on the twists and corners of Mahabaleswar in the cold dark night. So, with 35 PS of power and 35 Nm of torque we head to the ghats and here is our video review to help you understand how good or bad the Full LED headlamp setup is.