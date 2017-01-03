Upcoming Yamaha FZ teased ahead of January 24 launch

Last month, India Yamaha Motor had sent out an invite for the launch of a new motorcycle. However, the Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler maker remained tight-lipped about any further details about the upcoming motorcycle. The invite said, “India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. gears up to unveil a new chapter.”

In latest news, a Yamaha dealership has released a teaser image of the upcoming motorcycle through social media platforms and we can now confirm that it is indeed the new FZ series motorcycle that will be launched on January 24, 2017. There has been quite some debate about the displacement of the motorcycle but we expect to see a quarter-litre version of Yamaha’s much successful roadster series.

Don’t Miss – SPIED : Yamaha FZ 250 spotted yet again; reveals Bybre brakes and LED tail light and more details

Image Source : Rushlane

Test mules that were seen on previous occasions were completely undisguised, revealing the typical muscular design of the FZ series. As reported earlier, the new motorcycle will draw design cues from the MT-15 and MT-03 while you can see some elements that resemble the 150cc FZ roadster such as the exhaust canister. The test mules also revealed the newly designed LED tail light instead of a conventional lamp at the rear, conventional telescopic forks upfront instead of an upside down unit and Bybre sourced disc brakes on both ends. The motorcycle will also get Automatic Headlight ON feature which will soon become a norm in the Indian market.

There aren’t many details on the mechanical front but the motorcycle is expected to draw power from a 250cc single cylinder air/oil cooled engine. Expect the power and torque figures to hover between 23-28 PS and 20-23 Nm respectively.

We’d be bringing you all the LIVE details from the launch event so don’t forget to tune into Motoroids for all the latest updates. Meanwhile, let us know your views about the upcoming motorcycle through the comments section below.