Upcoming Yamaha Fazer 250 Snapped For The First Time

It’s the Yamaha Fazer 250 that’s likely to arrive in the quarter-litre segment of the Indian market. The motorcycle was recently captured on camera during its test runs. The motorcycle, as seen in the spy images, is complete uncamouflaged, although it does not feature any graphics either.

Similar to the 150cc model, this will too be a faired version of the FZ series. So apart from the new fascia, the Fazer 250 will share rest of the design with the FZ25. However, unlike the 150cc model, the quarter-litre version is seen with a full fairing. The photographer could not click a photograph of the front but, similar to the FZ25, the new Fazer 250 is also likely to carry a LED headlight.

The technical specification are not likely to change from the FZ25 either although, with the added fairing, the Fazer 250 is likely to be heavier than the naked roadster. The motorcycle will be built around a Diamond frame. The new Fazer 250 will features an all digital, LCD instrument cluster which will include the speedometer, tachometer, odometer, fuel gauge, two trip meters, fuel reserve trip meter, instant fuel economy, average fuel economy and clock.

As is the case with the 150cc models, the Fazer 250 will share its engine with the FZ25. So propelling duties would be provided by the same single cylinder 249cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve, fuel injected motor with oil cooler which is rated to deliver 20.9 PS of power @ 8,000 rpm and maximum torque of 20 Nm @ 6000 rpm and comes mated to a five-speed transmission.

The new Yamaha Fazer 250 is likely to carry a slightly premium price tag than the FZ25. The naked roadster retails for INR 119,500. We’d keep you posted with more details as and when they arrive. Meanwhile, let us know your views about the quarter-litre Fazer through the comments section below.

Images Source : ThrustZone