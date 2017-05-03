Upcoming Renault Kaptur Spotted Testing Again, Interiors Leaked

Ahead of its launch that is reported to take place during the festive season later this year, the upcoming Renault Kaptur has been spotted testing in India once again. New spy images have revealed the interior of the new Kaptur that is likely to make its debut in October-November 2017.

As seen in the new spy images, the India-spec Kaptur receives C shaped LED DRLs on either side of the bumper. As the test-mule is completely camouflaged, it does not reveal any other design elements. An image of the interior though, reveals a few details of what the India-spec Kaptur would come equipped with.

Inside, the India-spec Renault Kaptur features a touchscreen infotainment system, a unit similar to the one seen on the Duster. Also on offer is a multi-function steering wheel and climate control. The Kaptur, which is currently sold in international markets such as Brazil and Russia, is available with the Left Hand Drive (LHD) configuration. The India-spec model, though will have a Right Hand Drive (RHD) configuration.

Dimension wise, the Kaptur measures 4,333 mm in length, 1,813 mm in width and 1,613 mm in height while the wheelbase is rated at 2,674 mm. Renault has not revealed any official specifications of the India-spec Kaptur although the model is expected to receive a 1.5-litre dCi engine that produces 108.5 bhp and 245 Nm of torque. More details are likely to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

Spy image courtesy: Rushlane