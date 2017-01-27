Enter your details to create an acount
Honda WR V 4 750x380 Upcoming Honda WR V Interiors Spied Ahead of India Launch in March 2017

Upcoming Honda WR-V Interiors Spied Ahead of India Launch in March 2017

Aditya Nadkarni By Aditya Nadkarni January 27, 2017

Ahead of its India launch, the interiors of the Honda WR-V have been spied for the first time. The spy image, which was taken in the region of South America, surfaces barely a few days after images of the India-spec WR-V were leaked online.

As seen in the spy image, the interiors of the WR-V is identical to that of the Honda Jazz except for the upholstery. Just like the Jazz premium hatchback, the WR-V gets a black dashboard, with the centre console, , angled towards the driver, receiving silver accents and a black trim insert.

Also read: 2017 Honda City Starts Arriving At Dealerships In India

The model comes equipped with rotary knobs for the AC controls and misses out on a few features such as a start-stop button and a larger touch-screen infotainment system and is hence, believed to be a mid level trim of the upcoming crossover from Honda.

For the exteriors, the WR-V features a redesigned front fascia that includes a BR-V inspired front bumper, radiator grille and a re-sculpted bonnet. Also seen on either side is a thick body cladding running the length of the car. A few other crossover inspired elements include roof railings, high ground clearance and skid plates on the front and rear bumper. Powertrain options for the India-spec WR-V will be borrowed from the Jazz too. In global markets, the WR-V is likely to be powered by Honda Fit’s 1.5-litre flex fuel i-VTEC four cylinder engine.  Transmission options include a five speed manual transmission and a CVT that send power to the front wheels.

Spy image courtesy: Autoblog Uruguay

