UM Motorcycles Inaugurates New Dealership In Ahmedabad

UM Lohia Two Wheelers recently inaugurated a new dealership in Ahmedabad. Located at Capstone-06, Chirag Motors Cross Road, Parimal Garden to Gujarat College Road, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad, the dealership was inaugurated by Rajeev Mishra,CEO UM Lohia Two Wheelers in the presence of other dignitaries and guests.

The dealership, spread over 4200 sq. ft. includes display space, service centre along with the entire range of UM accessories and apparel which will be available at this dealership. Besides this, the customers will also be part of the 24×7 Roadside Assistance Programme (RSA) that is already being offered by UM Motorcycles for their customers pan India. With the inauguration of this dealership, the company now has twenty four dealerships across the country. UM Motorcycles had recently launched BS-IV compliant variants of their motorcycles.

Speaking at the launch, Rajeev Mishra, CEO, – UM Lohia Two Wheelers, said, “The opening of our dealership is in line with our vision to have a pan India presence by the end of this year. Ahmedabad for the past few years has seen rapid increase in development and investments from foreign corporates who have made the city as their regional headquarters. This has resulted in abundant disposable income in the hands of the youth of the city, most of whom are passionate about biking. The customers of this region are sure of their preference when it comes to personal mobility, and our products perfectly fit in that space. The road network in the state is impressively of very high standards making it ideal for biking. Hence, we felt, it was imperative to have a dealership in the city as well.”