UM Motorcycles Hikes Prices of Their Motorcycles by up to INR 8000

UM Motorcycles announced an increase in price for their product range in India. The Renegade Commando will now be available for a price tag of INR 1.64 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi) as compared to the earlier price tag of INR 1.59 lakh while the Renegade Sports S will now be available for a price tag of INR 1.57 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi) as compared to the earlier price tag of 1.49 lakh. This price rise of INR 5000 and INR 8000 for the Commando and the Sport-S respectively was effective from January 1 , 2017 in order to offset impact of rising input costs.

The Renegade Commando is a cruiser powered by a 280 cc engine with 25 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 21.8 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, mated to a six-speed transmission. This motorcycle has a 200 mm ground clearance and an inbuilt USB charging point. The bike comes with a hydraulic telescopic front suspension and spring rear suspension, which is ideal for a cruiser-segment motorcycle.

The Renegade Sports S model also shares the same engine as the Renegade Commando. Transmission duties are taken care of by a six-speed transmission. The LED Lights come as a standard in Sports S version. The front wheel has telescopic suspension while the rear wheel has dual shock absorbers. The Renegade Commando and its sibling Renegade Sports S come with an electric start. A feature called Service Alert Maintenance comes as a standard fitment on both the models. These motorcycles have a fuel tank of 18 liters with a kerb weight of 172 Kg.