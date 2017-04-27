Skip links

Home News Uber wants to put you in a flying cab by 2020
Uber-Elevate-2

Uber wants to put you in a flying cab by 2020

Karan TripathiBy Karan TripathiApril 27, 2017

Uber has plans to scramble electric flying taxis in the sky, which you can hail at the push of a button. These cabs will be Vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) crafts that will operate under the company’s ‘Elevate’ scheme which will be employed first in Dubai and Dallas. Uber says it will work with a range of aviation firms to have the first demonstration of the urban flying cab network ready by 2020.

Uber-Elevate-8-600x400

Aurora Flight Sciences and Bell Helicopters are among the among the firms Uber has announced it will work with to make the ‘Elevate’ project a reality. ChargePoint, a firm which specializes in developing charging stations will join in to develop a fueling network for the VTOL crafts. Uber believes Elevate will help cut a lot of emissions and decongest urban streets, while competitive fares as a part of a long-term pricing strategy would mean that the service won’t be reserved only for the elite.

Uber-Elevate-8-600x400 UberElevate_3-600x450

The firm’s chief product officer Jeff Holden said, “What started as a simple question – ‘why can’t I push a button and get a ride?’ – has turned, for Uber, into a passionate pursuit of the pinnacle of urban mobility – the reduction of congestion and pollution from transportation, giving people their time back, freeing up real estate dedicated to parking and providing access to mobility in all corners of a city. Urban Aviation is a natural next step for Uber in this pursuit, which is why we are working to make ‘push a button, get a flight’ a reality.”

 

Featured
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

LISTS : Five Must Watch Films For The Bravehearted