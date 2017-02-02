Enter your details to create an acount
Two-wheeler Sales January 2017 : TVS Motor Company Reports Marginal Fall

Suvil Susvirkar By Suvil Susvirkar February 2, 2017

TVS Motor Company posted sales of 207,059 units in the month of January 2017 as against 208,485 units recorded in the month of January 2016.

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 202,209 units in January 2017 as against 201,233 units in January 2016. Domestic two-wheelers recorded sales of 172,101 units in January 2017 as against 172,162 units recorded in January 2016. Scooters sales grew by 12 % from 62,552 units in the month of January 2016 to 70,049 units in the month of January 2017. Motorcycles recorded sales of 60,275 units in January 2017 as against 83,374 units registered in the month of January 2016.

Also Read – TVS Motor Company Reports Profit Before Tax of INR 169.80 crore in Q3 of FY 2016-17

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 4,850 units in January 2017 as against 7,252 units in January 2016.

The Company’s total exports registered sales of 34,110 units in the month of January 2017 as against 34,823 units recorded in the month of January 2016. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 30,108 units in January 2017 as against 29,071 units in January 2016.

